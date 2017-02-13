Van Note defense: No fingerprints link her to crime scene, experts testify

Crime lab experts testified Monday at the Susan Van Note murder trial that no fingerprints or trace evidence linked the defendant to the scene of the crime.
Van Note, a Lee’s Summit lawyer, is charged with a late-night attack that left her millionaire father critically wounded and his longtime girlfriend dead. Her father died four days later from a gunshot to the head after being taken off life support.
Kimberly Hardin, who works in the Missouri Highway Patrol crime lab, said she examined seven cartridge casings, one live round, a spent bullet and a telephone brought to her by investigators.
“No latent prints were found,” she testified.
Two palm prints were found but neither matched Van Note or anyone in the state’s print database.
On cross examination, Hardin acknowledged that it’s not unusual for no prints of value to be found at a crime scene. She also responded to prosecutor Kevin Zoellner that it’s possible that no print would be found from the lawyers at the front tables in the courtroom.
“And we’ve been here all week,” Zoellner said.
Hardin also said the victims’ fingerprints were not found on their own phone.
Van Note faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of William Van Note, 67, and Sharon Dickson, 59. She was indicted in September 2012 for the murders and forgery.
An FBI agent testified last week that Susan Van Note’s phone pinged a cell tower near where the crime occurred at the couple’s waterfront home at Lake of the Ozarks. Van Note, 48, has said she was home in Lee’s Summit when the crime occurred.
Authorities say Susan Van Note wanted to get her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate. After his death, Susan Van Note assumed the role of executor of the estate.
Attorneys for Van Note are pointing to another man, who has since gone missing, as the killer.
On Saturday, lead attorney Tom Bath questioned a private investigator about a man who in 2005 borrowed $600,000 from William Van Note. According to testimony, the man put up 11 properties as collateral, including his personal residence. William Van Note foreclosed when the man fell behind on his payments.
In the 10 days before the attack, William Van Note and the man had six phone conversations, including one about 6 p.m. the night of the attack. Bath also showed a police video that he said shows a file in William Van Note’s home office opened to a document relating to business dealings with the man.
The private investigator and law enforcement officials have said the man cannot be found. The Star is not using the man’s name.
Dickson, who was stabbed and shot, died at the scene. William Van Note, a Liberty businessman, suffered similar injuries and was taken to a hospital in Columbia. He died four days later after his daughter showed up with a durable power of attorney for health care and asked that the ventilator keeping him alive be shut off.
William Van Note’s signature was at the bottom of the document, which was dated 2009. Investigators seized Susan Van Note’s laptop from her Kansas City law office and determined that the power of attorney document had been made from one made for a client of Susan Van Note and that it had been created after the attack. Two persons testified earlier that they signed it at the request of Susan Van Note, an attorney who specializes in end-of-life matters.
A computer crime expert testified that the document was dragged from Susan Van Note’s laptop to her desktop computer six days before the attack.
Ultimately, hospital officials did not honor the health directive because Susan Van Note was listed as both the next of kin and its notary. Instead, officials let Van Note, as next of kin, make the decision to end life support.
On Saturday as the defense took its first full day at the trial, her attorneys questioned crime lab analysts and DNA experts to establish that no forensic evidence ties Van Note to the crime. Evidence suggest a brutal physical struggle occurred, but no DNA, hair, blood, fingerprints or fibers put Van Note at the scene.
The trial began Feb. 7 at the Laclede Courthouse and is expected to go into the middle of the week.
Andrew Dickson, Dickson’s son, has a wrongful death case pending against Susan Van Note in Camden County. He also is involved in a pending legal fight in Clay County over what should happen to William Van Note’s fortune should Susan Van Note be convicted.
At issue could be the so-called slayer rule, which prohibits people from benefiting from a murder they committed.
