Testimony resumes in Susan Van Note’s double-murder trial

Testimony continues Wednesday in the double-murder trial of Susan Elizabeth Van Note.
The Lee’s Summit lawyer is charged in the late-night attack that killed her millionaire father and his longtime girlfriend. Prosecutors say she also forged her father’s signature to a document to have him removed from life-support four days after the attack on Oct. 2, 2010, at the couple’s Lake of the Ozarks home.
Van Note, 48, who specialized in end-of-life matters, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of William Van Note, 67, and Sharon Dickson, 59.
In opening statements Tuesday at the Laclede County Courthouse, prosecutors laid out their case that Susan Van Note wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions because of her financial problems and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
Defense attorney Tom Bath countered that prosecutors have no forensic evidence that puts Van Note in her father’s Lake of the Ozarks at the time of the crime.
Bath, of Overland Park, also attempted to implicate another man as the possible killer. He said the man had borrowed $600,000 from William Van Note and been unable to repay the debt.
William Van Note foreclosed on the property the man had offered as collateral, and their relationship was acrimonious. But authorities did not investigate the man as a possible suspect in the double murder, Bath said.
Prosecutors said an FBI expert would testify that the call from Susan Van Note’s cellphone to her home in Lee’s Summit pinged off a tower at the Lake of the Ozarks within minutes of a 911 call from her father.
“The defendant was there,” said Camden County Prosecutor Michael Gilley.
Dickson, who was stabbed and shot, died at the scene. William Van Note, a prominent Liberty businessman, suffered similar injuries and was taken to a hospital in Columbia. He died four days later after his daughter showed up with a durable power of attorney for health care and asked that the ventilator keeping him alive be shut off.
William Van Note’s signature was at the bottom of the document, which was dated 2009, but investigators determined that it had been created after the attack.
Gilley described to the jury how the defendant forged a durable power of attorney and asked a high school friend and her husband to sign it as witnesses. Hospital staff will talk about how Susan Van Note took the document to a hospital in Columbia and demanded that her father be removed from life support, Gilley said.
Bath described his client as a sympathetic, grieving daughter. He explained the forgery as saving her father from a prolonged vegetative state, something she knew he would not want.
The phone call that appeared to have pinged off the lake cell tower, he said, was a computer glitch.
Bath said he would establish that the fight between Dickson and her attacker lasted three minutes and rivaled a mixed martial-arts match in its violence.
Yet, he said, “There was no sign of injury or struggle on Liz.”
At the scene, there was blood everywhere, he said. But a search of her vehicle found no trace.
“It’s not possible there would be no blood in her car,” Bath said.
In September 2012, a grand jury indicted Susan Van Note for both murders and forgery. Investigators had seized her laptop from her Kansas City law office and found the power of attorney document for her father filed under the name of a woman who hired Van Note to prepare the same kind of document for her.
