Trial witness: Van Note ‘very firm’ her father wouldn’t want to be on a ventilator

The jury in Susan Elizabeth Van Note’s double-murder trial heard Thursday from a hospital official who met with Van Note about her wish to have her father removed from life support.
Myra McCoig, risk management coordinator at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, testified that Van Note was very adamant that her father, William Van Note, did not like hospitals and would not want to be there.
“She was very firm that he would not want to be hooked up to a ventilator,” McCoig testified. “I told her we needed to see what was going on medically first.”
William Van Note, 67, was rushed to the hospital after he and his longtime girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, 59, were attacked inside their vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks on Oct. 2, 2010. Both were shot and stabbed multiple times, and Dickson died at the scene.
Susan Van Note faces two counts of first-degree murder in the late-night attack. Authorities say she wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
Defense lawyers have countered that the state has no forensic evidence linking Van Note to the crime.
Van Note, 48, is a Lee’s Summit lawyer who specialized in end-of-life matters.
At the hospital in Columbia, she presented a health directive for her father. McCoig said she sent the document to lawyers for examination because of concern that Susan Van Note was listed as next of kin and also as the notary on the document.
That was very unusual, McCoig said, and she asked Van Note about it.
“She said her father hated lawyers,” McCoig said.
McCoig said Van Note shared a story about her brother, who had long, grueling death. Van Note said it was a very hard time on her family.
After deliberation, hospital officials decided to not go by the health care directive, but instead go with wishes of next of kin. McCoig asked Van Note what she wanted to do.
“She decided to not continue care,” McCoig said.
McCoig went to the ICU after William Van Note was removed from life support.
“Doesn’t he look peaceful?” she quoted Van Note as saying.
Prosecutor Kevin Zoellner had McCoig read parts of the directive. It said in part that William Van Note’s wish was that he not be kept alive unless he could return “to 100 percent of cognitive self. No code blue response. That all procedures to prolong life be discontinued.”
On cross examination, co-defense attorney Tricia Bath had McCoig repeat that the directive ultimately was not the basis for termination of care and that the defendant was the proper person to make that decision.
