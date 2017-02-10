Van Note’s cellphone pinged tower near double-murder scene, FBI agent testifies

An FBI agent testified Friday that a cellphone belonging to Susan Elizabeth Van Note pinged a tower seven miles from the crime scene on the night her father and his girlfriend were fatally attacked.
Special agent John Hauger said the phone called the Lee’s Summit home of Van Note’s mother at 11:12 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2010. It used a cell tower in Sunrise Beach, 103 miles from Lee’s Summit.
“The phone is in that area when it made that call,” Hauger said. “The phone is approximately seven miles from the crime scene.”
Information from AT&T Wireless showed the call was made five minutes after her father called 911.
The phone call is key to the prosecution’s case against Van Note, who is charged in the late-night attack. William Van Note, 69, and his longtime girlfriend, Sharon Dickson, 59, were shot and stabbed inside their waterfront home at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Dickson died at the scene. Van Note died at a Columbia hospital after he was taken off life support at Susan Van Note’s request.
There is no forensic evidence that puts Susan Van Note at the scene. But the ping puts her in the lake area, authorities say. She told detectives she was home in Lee’s Summit when the crime occurred.
Jurors on Friday also heard the 911 call William Van Note made after the attack. He told the dispatcher he’d gone downstairs to check on a barking dog and that something hit him in the head.
While he was down on the floor, he said, something happened to his “significant other” upstairs.
“I’m bleeding all over the place,” he said. “I think she’s been shot. I don’t think she’s breathing. Good Lord.”
The 911 call lasts 17 minutes. The dispatcher gives him instructions for CPR. He can be heard counting chest compressions.
“Come on, baby,” he says. “Come on, Sharon.”
He tells the dispatcher, “There’s no sign of life. There’s quite a lot of blood.”
Susan Van Note, 48, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say she also forged her father’s signature to a document to have his hospital ventilator shut off four days after the home invasion.
A Lee’s Summit attorney, Susan Van Note specialized in end-of-life matters.
Authorities say she wanted to get her hands on her father’s millions and was angry that he had named Dickson to receive the bulk of his estate.
Defense attorneys say the state has no forensic evidence — blood, fingerprints, DNA, hair, fibers — that puts Susan Van Note at the crime scene. No gun or knife was recovered.
Hospital officials testified that Van Note appeared anxious to have her father removed from life support, but defense attorneys have established that ultimately the document was not used. As next of kin, Susan Van Note was allowed to make the decision on her father’s health care.
The trial at the Laclede County Courthouse is expected go into next week.
Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182
