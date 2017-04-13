Body in Kansas City, Kan., is confirmed to be Kansas City man abducted April 3

Kansas City, Kan., police on Thursday confirmed that the body found Friday in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue was that of 19-year-old Cristian Escutia, a Kansas City man who witnesses said was abducted at gunpoint April 3 near his home in the old Northeast neighborhood.
Police said Escutia was shot and left in the street.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged two men with kidnapping and armed criminal action in the case. Juan D. Osario, 24, was arrested Friday. Police were still looking for 21-year-old Marco A. Sosa-Perea of Kansas City, Kan.
Murder charges may follow soon.
Witnesses told police they saw Escutia being forced into a vehicle by several people near his home in the 300 block of Chelsea Avenue. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at a nearby building, according to court documents.
After an altercation, a man pointed a gun and shot at Escutia, demanding he get into a light-blue Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica then sped away in an unknown direction. At the scene, police found a bag of what they believed to be marijuana.
According to court records, a witness told police Sosa-Perea admitted he was driving the Pacifica that day, with Osorio, and saw Escutia kidnapped. The witness reportedly made a phone call to Sosa-Perea during the alleged kidnapping and could hear sounds of struggling and someone yelling, “Get your head down!”
According to the witness, Escutia was forced out of the Pacifica in Kansas City, Kan., and at least two shots were fired at him.
Police found a third man who said he was present during the alleged kidnapping and identified Osorio and Sosa-Perea. Another witness reportedly told police that she, at Osorio’s direction, arranged for Escutia to come out of his house to meet Osorio, ostensibly to sell a bag of marijuana.
Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $150,000 for Sosa-Perea, who authorities said remained at large. Osorio was in custody Monday at the Jackson County jail on a $200,000 bond.
