KCK police investigate homicide after man’s body is found on Donovan Avenue

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in an industrial area near the Missouri River.
Officers responded shortly after 10:15 a.m. Friday to a report of a dead body in the 200 block of Donovan Avenue, near Fairfax Trafficway and East Quindaro Boulevard.
They found the body of a man in his early 20s, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police did not immediately release the man’s name, pending positive identification and notification of family.
Kansas City, Kan., detectives are investigating the case and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The homicide is the eighth killing reported in Kansas City, Kan., this year.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments