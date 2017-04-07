KCK police investigate homicide after man’s body is found on Donovan Avenue

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has Pause

1:12 In January, family of Jessica Runions found a man's body two weekends in a row

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

0:35 Robbery victim's son talks about his father's recovery