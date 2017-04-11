Second man charged in kidnapping of man found dead in KCK

A second man has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Kansas City man found shot and killed in Kansas City, Kan., on Friday.
Jackson County prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Juan D. Osorio with kidnapping and armed criminal action in the abduction of Cristian Escutia, 19, on April 3. Escutia was found dead four days later, according to court documents.
Police arrested Osorio on Friday. The other man charged in the alleged kidnapping, Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., faces the same charges and is being sought by authorities.
The two men are accused of abducting Escutia at gunpoint from his home in northeast Kansas City.
Witnesses told police they saw Escutia being forced into a vehicle by several people near Third Street and Chelsea Avenue. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at a nearby building, according to court documents.
After an altercation, a man pointed a gun and shot at Escutia, demanding he get into a light-blue Chrysler Pacifica. The Pacifica then sped away in an unknown direction. At the scene, police found a bag of what they believed to be marijuana.
According to court records, a witness told police Sosa-Perea admitted he was driving the Pacifica that day, with Osorio, and saw Escutia kidnapped. The witness reportedly made a phone call to Sosa-Perea during the alleged kidnapping and could hear sounds of struggling and someone yelling, “Get your head down!”
According to the witness, Escutia was forced out of the Pacifica in Kansas City, Kan., and at least two shots were fired at him.
Police found a third man who said he was present during the alleged kidnapping and identified Osorio and Sosa-Perea. Another witness reportedly told police that she, at Osorio’s direction, arranged for Escutia to come out of his house to meet Osorio, ostensibly to sell a bag of marijuana.
Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $150,000 for Sosa-Perea, who authorities said remained at large. Osorio was in custody Monday at the Jackson County jail on a $200,000 bond.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
