KCK man wanted in kidnapping case after prosecutors file charges

Authorities were trying to locate a man charged in connection with the kidnapping of a Kansas City man missing since Monday.
Maro A. Sosa-Perea, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., was charged Thursday in Jackson County with one count each of kidnapping and armed criminal action in the disappearance of 19-year-old Cristian Escutia of Kansas City.
Escutia was last seen Monday evening at his home in northeast Kansas City.
Witnesses told police they saw Escutia being forced into a vehicle by several people near Third Street and Chelsea Avenue. After an altercation, court records state an unknown man pointed a gun and shot at Escutia, demanding he get into a light-blue Chrysler Pacifica.
The Pacifica then sped away in an unknown direction, court records indicate.
A witness reportedly told police Sosa-Perea admitted he was driving the Pacifica on Monday when Escutia was kidnapped. According to the witness, Escutia was forced out of the Pacifica in Kansas City, Kan., and at least two shots were fired at him.
Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $150,000 for Sosa-Perea, who authorities said remained at large Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
