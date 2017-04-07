Crime

April 7, 2017 1:11 PM

Kara Kopetsky update: Search where human remains found continues but may end soon

By Donald Bradley

dbradley@kcstar.com

Authorities may complete a search for evidence later Friday at a Cass County quarry where two skulls and other human remains were found earlier this week.

Investigators are continuing to concentrate on a 2-acre site within the wooded search area south of Belton, according to Capt. Kevin Tieman of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

One set of bones has been identified as those of Jessica Runions, a 21-year-old Raymore woman missing since Sept. 8. The Runions family and that of Kara Kopetsky, a Belton teenager missing since 2007, learned Monday that the remains had been discovered by a mushroom hunter.

Kopetsky’s family continues to wait for word about identification.

Both women have been linked to Kylr Yust, 28, who has not been charged with either disappearance but is in jail awaiting trial on a charge that he set fire to Runions’ vehicle.

Authorities said Thursday they had found “several pieces of evidence” at the search site near 233rd Street and Missouri Y.

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

Captain Kevin Tieman of the Cass County Sheriff's Office briefed the media Thursday evening on the progress of forensic searching and evidence recovery in rural Cass County following Monday's discovery of human remains of two individuals. One set of remains has been identified as missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

Involved in the search Friday were mainly forensic and crime scene investigators with the FBI, Kansas City Crime Lab and Jackson County medical examiner. Cass County detectives, Belton police and Kansas City police were also on the scene.

Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

After human bones, including two skulls, were found in Cass County on Monday and Tuesday, Rhonda Beckford and Jamie Runions waited at Beckford's home Wednesday for news about their missing daughters from authorities. That evening, authorities confirmed Jessica Runions' remains were identified.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos