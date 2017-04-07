Kara Kopetsky update: Search where human remains found continues but may end soon

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has Pause

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

1:12 In January, family of Jessica Runions found a man's body two weekends in a row

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

1:26 Mothers of missing girls speak out

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home