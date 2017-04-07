Kara Kopetsky update: Search where human remains found continues but may end soon

Authorities may complete a search for evidence later Friday at a Cass County quarry where two skulls and other human remains were found earlier this week.
Investigators are continuing to concentrate on a 2-acre site within the wooded search area south of Belton, according to Capt. Kevin Tieman of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
One set of bones has been identified as those of Jessica Runions, a 21-year-old Raymore woman missing since Sept. 8. The Runions family and that of Kara Kopetsky, a Belton teenager missing since 2007, learned Monday that the remains had been discovered by a mushroom hunter.
Kopetsky’s family continues to wait for word about identification.
Both women have been linked to Kylr Yust, 28, who has not been charged with either disappearance but is in jail awaiting trial on a charge that he set fire to Runions’ vehicle.
Authorities said Thursday they had found “several pieces of evidence” at the search site near 233rd Street and Missouri Y.
Involved in the search Friday were mainly forensic and crime scene investigators with the FBI, Kansas City Crime Lab and Jackson County medical examiner. Cass County detectives, Belton police and Kansas City police were also on the scene.
Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182
Comments