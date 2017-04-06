‘Several pieces of evidence’ recovered Thursday in Cass County where human bones were found

4:12 Sebelius talks about the ACA and end-of-life care Pause

1:14 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

2:55 Mothers of missing women awaited resolution hours before Jessica Runions' remains were identified

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:58 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions: 'We speak for our daughters'

1:26 Mothers of missing girls speak out

1:20 Kylr Yust's grandfather speaks after police search home

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law