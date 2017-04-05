One set of remains found in Cass County identified as Jessica Runions of Raymore

Some of the bones found two days ago in rural Cass County have been identified as those of missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions.
Kansas City Police notified the Runions family Wednesday evening, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Runions, 21, was last seen on Sept. 8.
Forensic specialists were called in after a mushroom hunter found human bones Monday afternoon near a quarry in rural Cass County. One skull was found the first day of the search and a second the day after.
Because the second skull appears to be much older, it could take months to identify.
Family members of Runions and Kara Kopetsky, who has been missing for 10 years, were alerted as soon as the first bones were found.
Many across the Kansas City area flooded social media Tuesday and Wednesday, praying that answers would come soon.
“Continuing prayers for both families and hopeful this nightmare comes to resolve for both families,” one woman wrote on the Facebook page of Jamie Runions, Jessica’s mother.
Kopetsky disappeared May 4, 2007, from Belton High School. She had walked to school and even called her mom when she got there, saying she had forgotten a textbook. The teen later went to the office and picked up the book her mom had dropped off, but later that morning was seen on a surveillance camera inexplicably leaving the school.
Soon after Kopetsky disappeared, authorities questioned her on-and-off again boyfriend, Kylr Yust. But he insisted he didn’t know where she was.
Yust’s name came up again, nearly 9 1/2 years later, after Runions vanished. She was last seen with Yust on Sept. 8 leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Runions’ boyfriend is a longtime friend of Yust, 28.
Three days later, after Runions’ burned vehicle was discovered, Yust was arrested. Prosecutors charged him with burning her vehicle and he’s currently jailed, facing an October trial.
He has not been charged in connection with either disappearance.
Runions’ family has been out nearly every weekend in the past seven months searching for her. And they’ve gone to court when Yust is there.
In late September, Runions’ family and friends packed a courtroom during a routine appearance for Yust. Her father, John Runions, had to be held back as Yust walked in. And after the brief hearing, Linda Runions, Jessica’s grandmother, pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.
“Somebody knows something,” Linda Runions said. “We just want to know something.”
