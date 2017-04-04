Families of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions meeting with Belton police after two human skulls found

2:01 Human bones found in Cass County Pause

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure

1:14 Tristan Wiesing gets a special message from Sia, Eric Stonestreet

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

0:39 When Eric Stonestreet met Tristan during the 2016 Big Slick event

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

2:02 Deer crashes through courthouse window