Families of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions meeting with Belton police after two human skulls found

Less than 24 hours after a human skull was found in rural Cass County, another skull was found Tuesday — and the families of two missing women rushed to meet with Belton police.
The mother of Kara Kopetsky, Rhonda Beckford, told The Star that Detective Brad Swanson called her husband Tuesday around noon and told him that more bones were found. The family made arrangements to have their son, Kara’s brother, picked up from school.
“They told us that we may have answers,” said Beckford, whose family has been searching for Kara since she disappeared 10 years ago.
Beckford was on her way to the police station with Jamie Runions, mother of Jessica Runions, who was last seen on Sept. 8 leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Runions left the gathering with Kylr Yust, 27, who dated Kopetsky in the months before she disappeared.
Capt. Kevin Tieman, spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Tuesday that two skulls were found a day apart but that identifications had not been made.
“Although families of missing person cases in the area have been in contact with law enforcement we cannot confirm the identity of victims,” Tieman said in a statement.
Earlier Tuesday, Beckford said police called her Monday night to tell her that a mushroom hunter found human bones Monday afternoon. Runions’ family was also notified.
Authorities closed about 6.5 miles of Missouri Y in Cass County on Tuesday afternoon as they scoured the rural area where the human bones were found.
The road between YY Highway and Holmes Road will be closed so authorities from several agencies can search the area of East 233rd Street and Missouri Y, Tieman said.
The closure will continue until dark and possibly into Wednesday, Tieman said.
Missouri Search and Rescue from Blue Springs provided cadaver dogs to aid the search.
Authorities hoped to find more bones and other clues as family members of the missing women waited for news.
Before police called Kopetsky’s family on Tuesday, the sheriff had cautioned that there was no indication of the bones’ gender, age or race. But authorities wanted the families to know what had been found and to let them know that the investigation could take awhile.
“We would not continue to search if we thought we had them all,” Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said Monday evening. “At this time, we have a few (bones) but we don’t have a full skeleton, though.”
Weber returned to the search area around 11 a.m. Tuesday, joining nearly two dozen deputies at the location where the bones were found.
Rhonda Beckford knows that the next days — and possibly weeks — won’t be easy.
“The waiting is the hardest part,” Beckford told The Star Tuesday, before she was alerted that authorities had found two skulls. “I’m hopeful, but I’m not trying to get my hopes up because we’ve been here before.
“Of course we know even if it’s not Kara it’s someone’s loved one and someone has answers,” Beckford said. “Good or bad, someone has answers.”
It was not clear how long the bones had been in the area, Weber said.
Runions’ family has been out nearly every weekend searching for her since she was last seen on Sept. 8 leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Two days later, the 21-year-old’s burned vehicle was found in a nearby wooded area.
Kylr Yust, who was last seen with Runions, has been charged with burning the vehicle. Soon after Runions’ disappearance, authorities learned of a possible connection to Kopetsky’s case.
Yust, 27, had been the off-and-on boyfriend of Kopetsky before she disappeared in early May 2007.
Some areas in Belton have been searched by Runions’ family, but not as far south as the quarry, said Tiffani Sims, Runions’ cousin.
On two consecutive weekends in January, search teams found a man’s body as they looked for Runions. They found one on Jan. 21 and the other on Jan. 28.
Hearing about Monday’s discovery of bones brings mixed feelings, Sims said.
“Speaking for myself, it’s really difficult,” Sims said. “It’s distracting. You lose sleep over it.
“You hope it’s not her, but at the same time, you do hope it is because it will bring closure and answers.”
