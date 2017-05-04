Family of Caleb Schwab receives nearly $20 million in Verrückt settlements

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Missouri senators sing Kumbaya Pause 4:40 Blue Valley superintendent explains middle school study 1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation 1:23 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor tells his story in KC 0:57 Museum neighbors finally in agreement with expansion 1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide 3:35 Touching ceremony marks fallen KCK police officers 1:51 Nathan Karns: 'Everything was clicking' against White Sox 5:27 Pint-size foodies get a taste of Southern cooking 1:16 KCK archdiocese severs ties with Girl Scouts Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

When Schlitterbahn opens again for the 2017 season, the Verrückt water slide may still be standing as a grim reminder of last summer’s tragedy. Here's a look back at Verrückt and the series of events following 10-year-old Caleb Schwab's death on the water slide. Monty Davis, Keith Myers, John Sleezer and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star