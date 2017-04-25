With opening day for Schlitterbahn approaching, Verrückt still stands

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Woman falls from truck during KC police pursuit Pause 1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers 0:49 Verrückt water slide timeline of events 1:40 Federal judge orders Kobach to hand over documents from Trump meeting 3:00 White Privilege Conference coming to KC 1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs 0:22 KC police ask for help finding man and woman in video 3:17 70-year-old Rich Talavera is an 'American Ninja Warrior' 1:24 How to avoid oak mite bites 1:40 Series of crashes on sharp I-70 curve in KCK captured on camera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

When Schlitterbahn opens again for the 2017 season, the Verrückt water slide may still be standing as a grim reminder of last summer’s tragedy. Here's a look back at Verrückt and the series of events following 10-year-old Caleb Schwab's death on the water slide. Monty Davis, Keith Myers, John Sleezer and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star