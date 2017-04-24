In aftermath of Verrückt death, Brownback says he’ll sign amusement ride bill

Gov. Sam Brownback said Monday that he intends to sign a bill that would increase oversight of amusement rides in Kansas after Caleb Schwab’s death last August.
Caleb, the son of state Rep. Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, died riding Verrückt, a 17-story water slide at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan.
Lawmakers successfully pushed to increase requirements for amusement rides in the state by passing a bill that calls for rides to be examined by experienced inspectors.
The legislation also makes changes to insurance requirements, includes registration and permit fees, and requires an investigation if a death on an amusement ride is related to a major malfunction.
“Oh, I’ll be signing it,” Brownback told reporters Monday morning. “As I said all along, I was going to follow Scott Schwab’s lead on it, and this is something he’s been pushing, so I will be signing it.”
Lawmakers began a public push in March to change the state’s amusement ride law.
Schwab briefly spoke in support of the bill before it passed the House with near unanimous support.
The bill wasn’t about Caleb, he said.
“It’s for the next kid who goes someplace in Kansas for a fun weekend,” Schwab told House lawmakers.
Republican lawmakers who have advocated for the bill have criticized the old law as being weak and in need of an update.
Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican, told colleagues earlier this month that the Kansas law that was in effect when Caleb died worked more like a registration process, rather than an inspection process.
Only three lawmakers in the Kansas Legislature voted no on the bill changing the state’s amusement ride law.
Once Brownback signs the bill, rides will have to be reviewed once a year by the experienced inspectors defined in the legislation.
Rides will also have to be inspected on a daily basis by the operator.
