Family of boy killed on Verrückt water slide reaches settlement with Schlitterbahn

The family of the 10-year-old Olathe boy killed last summer at Schlitterbahn water park has reached a civil settlement with the water park owner.
Caleb Schwab was riding the Verrückt water slide last August when he was killed.
On Wednesday, his parents and surviving siblings filed a petition in Johnson County District Court asking the court to approve a wrongful death settlement with the owners and operators of the park and also with the manufacturer of the raft Caleb was riding on when he was killed.
The settlement does not affect liability claims against other entities or individuals, according to the petition.
The details of the settlement were not immediately available in court records.
Schlitterbahn announced in November that it would permanently close Verrückt in light of the tragedy.
Experts had questioned the safety of the 168-foot, 17-story-drop Verrückt.
