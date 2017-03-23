KC Police Chief Darryl Forté is owed $499,116 for sick, comp and vacation time

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté will be owed more than $499,116 for accrued vacation, sick and comp time when he formally retires in May after a 30-year career in law enforcement.
The city’s police union said it is concerned that the large one-time payout would cut into the Police Department’s overall budget and its request for more money for raises for officers.
The union urged the City Council not to cut money for officers’ salaries to fund Forte’s payout when it votes later Thursday on the city budget.
“We implore the city council to do what is right for our officers and those who live and work in Kansas City and not let this news impact this vote,” Sgt. Brad Lemon, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, said in a statement. “Our officers and our citizens should not suffer for something in which they have no control.”
Forté, 55, alerted leaders of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners about his decision to retire Tuesday night. Forté later told The Star that he plans to take a law school admission test and attend law school.
In previous conversations, Forté said he was aware of how much retirement pay was owed to him and that he earned the full amount.
As of March 10, 2017, Forté had accumulated:
•2,526.9 hours of compensatory time;
•1,545 hours of vacation time, plus 40 hours accrued so far in 2017;
•5,442.10 hours of sick time.
His compensatory time owed him as of March 10 is $230,467.86. Vacation or sick leave owed to Forté as of March 10 is $268,649.33.
Forté’s annual salary is $189,708.
The City Council will vote Thursday afternoon on a new city budget that includes the Police Department. City budget officials said Thursday morning that they had received no information on Forté’s retirement pay and it was not included in the current police budget proposal.
The City Council could make a change on Thursday afternoon, but it’s not known where that additional money for the police budget would come from. The Police Department is currently slated to get $250.8 million in the new budget starting May 1. That’s an increase from $242.5 million this fiscal year, but it does not factor in Forté’s retirement payout.
Forté’s contract with the board of police commissioners gave him the ability to accrue sick, vacation and comp time, Lemon noted in his statement.
“Every other member on the department is capped at the amount of time they can accrue,” Lemon said.
“Moving forward we hope the BOPC reexamines this practice and does what is in the best interest of everyone in Kansas City.”
Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner said no additional funds would be allocated to the Police Department’s budget request. The police department would have to absorb the retirement payout owed to Forté from the department’s operating budget.
“It is not a matter of how we would absorb the payout it is really how the police board will absorb the payout,” said Wagner, who is chairman of the council’s finance and governance committee.
The city’s proposed operating budget calls for a $19 million increase in public safety spending, or 4.6 percent more than what is currently being spent. The police department has a budget line item for retirement and pensions from funds allocated by the city. Money owed Forté would spent from those funds, Wagner said.
“At the end of the day, we write the check and once it goes over there it is up to the police board to provide the governance to operate,” he said. “That is what happens when you have a state run police department.”
Since becoming police chief in 2011, Forté has maintained a high profile. He routinely shows up at crime scenes, sometimes in his off-duty clothes and riding his Harley. He tweets information and photos of officers, attends community meetings and is often accessible to residents through social media platforms.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
