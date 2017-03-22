KCPD Chief Darryl Forté to announce retirement next week

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté, the city’s first African-American to lead the department, will announce next week he plans to retire after more than 30 years in law enforcement.
Forté alerted leaders of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners about his decision Tuesday night. He did not provide a specific reason for stepping down.
Appointed as the department’s 44th police chief on Oct. 12, 2011, Forté has been credited for his calming and consistent presence in keeping his city’s peace while other cities experienced civil unrest following fatal police shootings involving African-Americans.
By the same token, police union officials have sharply criticized Forté for comments he had made in support of those protesting fatal police shootings.
Since becoming police chief, Forté has maintained a high profile. He routinely shows up at crime scenes, sometimes in his off-duty clothes and riding his Harley, tweets information and photos of officers, attends community meetings and is often accessible to residents through social media platforms.
