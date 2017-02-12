Crime

February 12, 2017 8:35 PM

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté talks woman out of violent assault

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté on Sunday tweeted that he stopped a woman from committing a violent assault.

Forté said he met a woman on 24th Street carrying a golf club. He said she told him she was on her way to assault someone for stealing from her.

“Convinced her to drop club & go home,” the chief tweeted.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police fatally shoot man who was firing rifle on porch of south KC home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos