Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté talks woman out of violent assault

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté on Sunday tweeted that he stopped a woman from committing a violent assault.
Forté said he met a woman on 24th Street carrying a golf club. He said she told him she was on her way to assault someone for stealing from her.
“Convinced her to drop club & go home,” the chief tweeted.
Met lady today w/golf club on 24th St. Shared she was en route to assault suspect 4stealing from her. Convinced her to drop club & go home. pic.twitter.com/LtX0GKK21G— chiefforte (@ChiefForte) February 12, 2017
