Sprint and T-Mobile officially end merger talks, companies say in joint release

Sprint has officially ended its negotiation talks with T-Mobile, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies.
The companies said they ended talks after they were “unable to find mutually agreeable terms.”
Sprint President and CEO Marcelo Claure said that “while we couldn’t reach an agreement to combine our companies, we certainly recognize the benefits of scale through a potential combination. However, we have agreed that it is best to move forward on our own. We know we have significant assets, including our rich spectrum holdings, and are accelerating significant investments in our network to ensure our continued growth.”
Last week, Nikkei Asian Review reported that SoftBank Group Corp., the Tokyo-based company that owns more than 80 percent of Sprint, planned to end talks with T-Mobile’s largest owner, Deutsche Telekom.
The negotiation had broken down over SoftBank maintaining control of Sprint, which the Tokyo-based parent company considers a strategic asset.
John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile US, Inc., added in the joint statement, “The prospect of combining with Sprint has been compelling for a variety of reasons, including the potential to create significant benefits for consumers and value for shareholders. However, we have been clear all along that a deal with anyone will have to result in superior long-term value for T-Mobile’s shareholders compared to our outstanding stand-alone performance and track record.”
As the merger talks were carried out, the future of 6,000 Sprint jobs at its Overland Park headquarters hung on the outcome, as did the business the company does with local vendors and suppliers and the contributions to charity and community those employees and corporate coffers provide.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments