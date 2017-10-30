Sprint merger with T-Mobile about to unravel, two unconfirmed reports say

Two unconfirmed reports Monday said Sprint’s long awaited merger with rival T-Mobile is about to unravel.
Nikkei Asian Review said SoftBank Group Corp., the Tokyo-based company that owns more than 80 percent of the Overland Park-based wireless carrier, plans to end talks with T-Mobile’s largest owner, Deutsche Telekom, as early as Tuesday. The report did not cite any sources.
The Wall Street Journal also posted a report saying that SoftBank is “abandoning its efforts to merge” with T-Mobile, citing “people familiar with the matter.”
According to both reports. SoftBank’s board, which includes Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, met over the weekend and balked at the prospect of giving up control of the combined companies to Deutsche Telekom. Nikkei said SoftBank’s board decided Monday to “call the talks off.”
Previous reports had said that Masayoshi Son, SoftBank CEO and Sprint chairman, had been willing to cede control of the merged company to get a deal done.
Nikkei’s report said SoftBank was willing to allow Deutsche Telekom to have control “as long as the Japanese company retained some influence.” But SoftBank’s board discussions were about not giving up control.
The Journal reported that one of the people it cited said Sprint, absent a merger, would “make a significant investment in its network.”
Shares of both U.S. wireless companies fell sharply on the report. Sprint shares were down 58 cents, or 8.4 percent, at $6.41. T-Mobile shares were down $2.44, or 3.8 percent, at $60.50.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments