Sprint’s last stand? Sprint, Kansas City again sit at the center of merger speculation

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Tokyo-based parent company of Sprint Corp. has agreed to invest $50 billion and create 50,000 jobs in the United States. Trump made the remarks with Masayoshi Son, chairman of Sprint and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. that owns more than 80 percent of Sprint. The Associated Press