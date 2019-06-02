More rain this week in Kansas City area; Missouri river flooding continues

Levee gives way in Levasy as Missouri River floods Farmers and townspeople of Levasy are once again fighting the mighty Missouri River after levee gave way on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Farmers and townspeople of Levasy are once again fighting the mighty Missouri River after levee gave way on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

After a brief dry spell, Kansas City is about to get soaked again as storms threaten to bring several rounds of rain this coming work week, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The weather service advised on social media that people get out and enjoy the dry, sunny weather Sunday and Monday if they can, because a wet weather pattern may return Tuesday keeping rain in the forecast through the early part of next weekend.

Enjoy today and tomorrow if you can because rain and storm chances are set to return on Tuesday. This will mark the beginnings of a wet pattern which will keep rain in the forecast through early portions of next weekend. pic.twitter.com/OiEwPut5YZ — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 2, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As much as 3 inches of rain is possible from the storms through Saturday. Some areas could see higher amounts.

There’s also a chance some of the thunderstorms could become severe Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance of flash flooding, hail up to the size of golf balls and winds gusting between 55 and 65 mph. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

Quiet today and tomorrow before rain chances return and several rounds of rainfall occur across the region. #mowx #kswx #KC pic.twitter.com/ZHZiUqdjfI — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 2, 2019

Because of recent heavy rains, including record-setting rainfall in May, major river flooding remains a concern. Numerous area roads are impassable due to flooding. People were urged not to drive around barricades into flood waters.

Flooding in eastern Jackson County has closed a portion of U.S. 24 highway east of the town of Levasy, according to authorities. The flooding came after two levees serving the eastern part of the county along the Missouri River were breached Saturday.

Drivers were urged to consult the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Map before heading out, to make sure their route has not been affected or closed by flood waters.

Amtrak has suspended its Missouri rail service, the Missouri River Runner, through Wednesday because of the flooding along the Missouri River and rail congestion. Buses will continue passenger service and cover the route at all stations.