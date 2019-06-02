U.S. 24 closed by flooding in eastern Jackson County, businesses damaged

Levee gives way in Levasy as Missouri River floods Farmers and townspeople of Levasy are once again fighting the mighty Missouri River after levee gave way on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Farmers and townspeople of Levasy are once again fighting the mighty Missouri River after levee gave way on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Flooding in eastern Jackson County has closed a portion of U.S. 24 highway east of the town of Levasy, according to authorities.

Sheriff Darryl Forté posted photos on Twitter Sunday morning of water encroaching on the road.

“(U.S. 24) outside of Levasy completely underwater and impassable both directions,” the sheriff wrote in a post shortly before 10 a.m.

The flooding came after two levees serving the eastern part of the county along the Missouri River were breached Saturday, causing an evacuation of families from Levasy, a town of fewer than 100 people east of Buckner.

As of Sunday afternoon, the flooding had impacted an area of about 4.5 square miles, according to Deputy Raashid Brown, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. On levy breach occurred Saturday morning and a second occurred in the afternoon, bringing more floodwater that closed U.S. 24, he said.

No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol said it helped 10 people and their pets escape the rising water. Four homes were unreachable.

In another Twitter post, Forté said there had been heavy water damage to property. Business owners were trying to assess damage and salvage merchandise.

The KC Scout traffic service showed U.S. 24 closed for a stretch east of Levasy. It also showed a longer portion of Missouri 224 closed from nearby Napoleon to Wellington and from there east to Lexington.

Brown said authorities will have to wait for the water to recede before the levees can be repaired and U.S. 24 reopened. He said drivers should avoid the area in the meantime.

Only residents of Levasy were allowed in the city, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

More rain is in the forecast for the Kansas City region in the next several days, which could worsen the flood conditions.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Buckner, at the Buckner United Methodist Church, at 109 S. Hudson St.