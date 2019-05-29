It’s official: This has been the wettest May in Kansas City’s history

Torrential rains in the Kansas City area result in many calls for water rescues Emergency responders helped a driver from a vehicle that was stranded when high water from Brush Creek came out of its banks onto Indian Lane just east of Mission Road on Friday night in Mission Hills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency responders helped a driver from a vehicle that was stranded when high water from Brush Creek came out of its banks onto Indian Lane just east of Mission Road on Friday night in Mission Hills.

The severe weather that spawned tornadoes in Kansas and Missouri Tuesday also brought heavy rains that helped set a new record for the wettest May in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Storms dumped 1.56 inches of rain at Kansas City International Airport Tuesday, pushing this month’s total precipitation to 12.81 inches. The previous record for precipitation in May, 12.75 inches, was set in 1995.

On 19 days so far this month, there has been at least a trace of precipitation reported at KCI. Only on 9 days has no precipitation fallen at the airport.

This May’s rainfall total has also has made this month the third wettest month in Kansas City’s 131-year-history of collecting weather data.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This year trails only September 1914, which had 16.17 inches of precipitation, and July 1992 with 15.47 inches of precipitation.