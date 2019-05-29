Weather News
It’s official: This has been the wettest May in Kansas City’s history
Torrential rains in the Kansas City area result in many calls for water rescues
The severe weather that spawned tornadoes in Kansas and Missouri Tuesday also brought heavy rains that helped set a new record for the wettest May in Kansas City, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Storms dumped 1.56 inches of rain at Kansas City International Airport Tuesday, pushing this month’s total precipitation to 12.81 inches. The previous record for precipitation in May, 12.75 inches, was set in 1995.
On 19 days so far this month, there has been at least a trace of precipitation reported at KCI. Only on 9 days has no precipitation fallen at the airport.
This May’s rainfall total has also has made this month the third wettest month in Kansas City’s 131-year-history of collecting weather data.
This year trails only September 1914, which had 16.17 inches of precipitation, and July 1992 with 15.47 inches of precipitation.
Comments