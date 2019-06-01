Breached levee in eastern Jackson County causes flooding to Levasy

PSA: Turn around don’t drown Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the NWS. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roads.

A levee that serves eastern Jackson County was breached Saturday, causing parts of Levasy to flood, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Only residents of Levasy will be allowed into the city. Residents need to show proof of residency to enter.

“The water levels of Levasy have never been this high based on statements from residents and other emergency personnel on scene,” said Sheriff Darryl Forté. “We have allocated resources to monitor this incident over the next 24 hours.”

Water levels continue to rise in several areas in Levasy, and more residents are expected to be displaced. The Red Cross has been notified, Forté said.

Emergency crews from Central Jackson County and Fort Osage Fire Protection districts conducted a water rescue.

Deputy Raashid Brown, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, told KSHB they were alerted to the breach about 9 a.m.

At least one family and several animals were rescued, Brown told the station.

Then, late Saturday afternoon, the south levee breached in the city, Forté posted in a tweet. The sheriff said several houses were “partially underwater,” and boats were being deployed to bring residents to safety.

No injuries have been reported.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is assisting the sheriff’s office and other emergency workers.

