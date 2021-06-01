For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went wild ... after finishing third at his charity golf event

A handful of Chiefs players headed to Hawaii this past weekend.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and guard Kyle Long all took part in the first annual 15 & The Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic. The event raised money for Mahomes’ charity, and the players seemed to have a good time on and off the course.

I didn’t see any results, but apparently Mahomes finished third and had a funny reaction to taking home a trophy (video via Twitter user Rob DeMello):

“I got a trophy!” is just so, so funny for a guy with a Super Bowl MVP award and NFL MVP trophy.

Mahomes also got a sweet golf cart from Coors Light, and that’s Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole interviewing him:

Kelce just missed a putt and, well, if you’ve ever golfed with a group of friends, this is probably a familiar scene:

Mahomes approved of this Kelce chip shot:

Here are some other highlights from the tournament (on and off the course, including Mahomes’ thoughts on Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Broncos):

