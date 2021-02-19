Mic’d-up Super Bowl video shows Patrick Mahomes imploring Chiefs to keep fighting

For Chiefs fans, the videos of mic’d-up players from the Super Bowl haven’t been nearly as fun to watch as they were a year ago.

But it was cool to see the Buccaneers receivers wowed by the plays that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made during Super Bowl LV, but there was no “Do we have time to run Wasp” moment, which emerged from Super Bowl LIV.

Still, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were wired for sound for Super Bowl LV, and there were some interesting things to see.

Mahomes knew there was a prop bet on the length of the national anthem, because he says at one point he thought Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan went long. Mahomes was correct.

Throughout the video, Mahomes kept imploring his teammates to never give up. He told them: “Keep working” and “find a way.”

And, just like last year’s Super Bowl, Mahomes remained well-mannered. At one point, Mahomes, who faced a constant pass rush, told Steve McLendon: “Good rush. Good rush, 9 6.”

Meanwhile, Kelce worked really hard as a blocker and a receiver. At one point, he was knocked down in the end zone.

This isn’t as enjoyable as a year ago, but Chiefs fans might still like this video.