Chiefs’ Damien Wilson wins NFL award for one key tackle at Super Bowl LV

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette picked up a new nickname during Tampa Bay’s run to the Super Bowl LV championship.

But “Playoff Lenny” was stoned at the 1-yard line by the Chiefs defense in the second quarter, as Tampa Bay turned the ball over on downs.

Linebacker Damien Wilson’s tackle at the goal line earned him the NFL’s “Way to Play” award, which the league gives out each week of the season, including the playoffs.

A group of former NFL players “selects the player who positively impacted the game through proper technique (i.e., tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline, vision),” the NFL said.

Wilson won a $2,500 equipment grant that he can give to a youth program. He is the only Chiefs player to win the award during the 2020 season.

The NFL shared a clip of the play, which was probably the best moment of Super Bowl LV for the Chiefs.

Damien Wilson took home the Super Bowl's #NFLWayToPlay Award! @dwilson_6



Watch the @Chiefs LB force a turnover with this tackle and earn a $2,500 equipment grant to youth program of his choice.



Look back at this season's winners HERE: https://t.co/AFe2zLBs0m pic.twitter.com/eZDATmVkkA — NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2021