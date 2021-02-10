‘A magician.’ Mic’d-up video shows Bucs wowed by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ throws

The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have gained a new nickname: the magician.

Despite a turf toe injury that limited his mobility, Mahomes ran and ran and ran during the game, doing his best to avoid the Buccaneers’ pass rush.

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards, but some of those 23 incomplete throws were astonishing. And an NFL Network analyst believes that at least two could have resulted in touchdowns.

An NFL Films video of Buccaneers players who were wired for sound shows Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin marveling at some of Mahomes’ throws.

“He is a magician,” Godwin says. “I’m convinced.”

Patrick “The Magician” Mahomes? That kind of has a nice ring to it.

Godwin wasn’t alone in being wowed by Mahomes. His fellow receivers also couldn’t believe their eyes