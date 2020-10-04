For Pete's Sake
Three rescheduling options if Chiefs-Patriots game can’t be played this week
Update: After this story was published, the NFL announced a new game time for the Chiefs vs. Patriots. It will kick off at 6:05 Central time Monday night. That story can be found here.
It’s the NFL’s hope to play the Chiefs-Patriots game either Monday or Tuesday, but the league is working with the players’ association to “evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.”
In short, the chance remains the game will be postponed until a future date. Sunday’s game, which was to kick off at 3:25 p.m. was pushed back following positive tests involving Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that all of New England’s tests from Saturday morning came back negative Saturday night, but more testing is planned Sunday for the Patriots.
Should their game against the Patriots be pushed until later in the season, what would it mean for the Chiefs? Three options for fitting the game in the schedule were offered up on Twitter.
Option 1
John Breech, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, suggested a switch that would involve the Chiefs, Patriots, Chargers and Jets.
In short, the Chiefs’ bye week would be this week. Instead of their bye in Week 10, the Chiefs would play the Chargers (their Week 17 opponent). Rather than face LA in the final week, the Chiefs would take on the Patriots.
Here’s how it would work for the other three teams:
Option 2
The writer of the Football Perspective blog suggested changes involving the Chiefs, Patriots, Ravens, Colts and Eagles.
For the Chiefs, this weekend would be a bye and their Week 10 game would be the Patriots instead of having the week off.
Here’s how it would shake out for the rest of the teams:
Option 3
Pro Football Talk suggested simply adding two open weeks to the end of the NFL season. Those weeks could be used for any games that are postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
This option, of course, would necessitate the playoffs being pushed back:
Bonus (mock) option
Will Brinson, another CBS Sports writer, offered up a schedule switch that is 100% a joke:
Hey, we can all use a laugh these days, right?
