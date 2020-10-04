Three rescheduling options if Chiefs-Patriots game can’t be played this week

Update: After this story was published, the NFL announced a new game time for the Chiefs vs. Patriots. It will kick off at 6:05 Central time Monday night. That story can be found here.

It’s the NFL’s hope to play the Chiefs-Patriots game either Monday or Tuesday, but the league is working with the players’ association to “evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.”

In short, the chance remains the game will be postponed until a future date. Sunday’s game, which was to kick off at 3:25 p.m. was pushed back following positive tests involving Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that all of New England’s tests from Saturday morning came back negative Saturday night, but more testing is planned Sunday for the Patriots.

Should their game against the Patriots be pushed until later in the season, what would it mean for the Chiefs? Three options for fitting the game in the schedule were offered up on Twitter.

Option 1

John Breech, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, suggested a switch that would involve the Chiefs, Patriots, Chargers and Jets.

In short, the Chiefs’ bye week would be this week. Instead of their bye in Week 10, the Chiefs would play the Chargers (their Week 17 opponent). Rather than face LA in the final week, the Chiefs would take on the Patriots.

Here’s how it would work for the other three teams:

If Patriots-Chiefs gets moved out of Week 4, the NFL won't have many options for rescheduling, but there is one very doable one & it would MOVE THE GAME TO WEEK 17!



Scenario would involve NE, KC, Chargers and Jets shuffling a few things around #Chiefs #Patriots #Chargers #Jets pic.twitter.com/f4BBF985CP — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 3, 2020

Option 2

The writer of the Football Perspective blog suggested changes involving the Chiefs, Patriots, Ravens, Colts and Eagles.

For the Chiefs, this weekend would be a bye and their Week 10 game would be the Patriots instead of having the week off.

Here’s how it would shake out for the rest of the teams:

A way to postpone the Chiefs/Patriots games, along with just a few others, but to otherwise keep the schedule intact.



Top - current schedule

Bottom - revised schedule pic.twitter.com/FvkfoyUb2V — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 3, 2020

Option 3

Pro Football Talk suggested simply adding two open weeks to the end of the NFL season. Those weeks could be used for any games that are postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

This option, of course, would necessitate the playoffs being pushed back:

Unlike Steelers-Titans, there's no simple shuffling that can be done to accommodate a postponement of Patriots-Chiefs. The game likely would have to be played in Week 18 or 19, if the league adds two weekends to the season. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 3, 2020

Bonus (mock) option

Will Brinson, another CBS Sports writer, offered up a schedule switch that is 100% a joke:

Chiefs-Pats scheduling suggestion:



Jets forfeit their Week 8 game to Chiefs

Jets forfeit their Week 9 game to the Pats



Play Chiefs-Pats one of those weeks. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 3, 2020

Hey, we can all use a laugh these days, right?