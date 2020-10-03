Chiefs QB Jordan Ta’amu has COVID-19. What that means for rest of team’s quarterbacks

Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to The Star.

The Chiefs-Patriots game has been postponed Sunday after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also tested positive. As of now, the NFL is eyeing Monday or Tuesday as potential rescheduled dates.

Ta’amu is a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad, but he still takes part in team and positional meetings, the latter of which is a small group that includes starter Patrick Mahomes, along with Chad Henne and Matt Moore.

The Chiefs have emphasized social distance in those indoor meetings. They provide every player with contract tracers. If players spent too much time within six feet of one another, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder receives an alert and notifies the coaches, ensuring they maintain social distancing.

The players are being tested for COVID-19 daily.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement.

Ta’amu, 22, joined the Chiefs this offseason after he played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL earlier in the year.

He is the first Chiefs player to test positive for COVID-19 since the regular season began.