Chiefs-Patriots game is back on and will lead into Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium has been rescheduled to Monday night, the NFL confirmed Sunday morning.

The Chiefs-Patriots game, originally set for 3:25 p.m. Central time Sunday, will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Monday and air on CBS. ESPN’s Monday Night Football game, Falcons vs. Packers, will kick off at 7:50 p.m.

The Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, the NFL announced Saturday morning.

New England on Saturday placed starting quarterback Cam Newton, who has been ruled out against the Chiefs, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Chiefs moved quarterback Jordan Ta’amu on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Both teams endured more tests in the wake of Saturday’s positive results before a decision was made to play Monday night.

“Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing,” the NFL announced in a statement. “The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.”

The two teams will go through another round of testing Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

By moving the matchup to Monday night from the originally scheduled date, the Chiefs will now play three games in an 11-day span with the Patriots on Oct. 5, the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 11 and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S. alone, has affected the NFL in the past week.

The league moved the Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Week 4 to Week 7 after the Titans experienced an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests in the wake of playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

As of Sunday, the Titans had up to 16 members of the organization, including players, test positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Minnesota was forced to temporarily close their training facility early last week, but returned in time after no positive tests to prepare for Week 4’s game against the Houston Texans.