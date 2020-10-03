With Cam Newton in quarantine, here’s a look at Patriots QBs who could face Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Chiefs will play against a quarterback they haven’t prepared to face. That is, if the Chiefs-Patriots game is played either Monday or Tuesday as the NFL is considering, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, starting the chain of events that led to Sunday’s game being postponed.

As was the case against the Chargers, a backup will take the field against the Chiefs if they face the Patriots on Monday or Tuesday. Either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham will be at quarterback for New England. Here’s a bit more on the two.

Brian Hoyer

Hoyer reportedly will get the start and he should be familiar to Chiefs fans. Hoyer was the starting quarterback for the Texans in a playoff game against the Chiefs after the 2015 season. He threw four interceptions, and the Chiefs rolled to a 30-0 victory in Houston.

Now in his 11th season, Hoyer has started for six teams, but oddly not the Patriots. However, he has appeared in 23 games with New England (2009-11, 2017-18). Hoyer, who turns 35 on Oct. 13, has started 38 career games (16-22) and has 10,274 passing yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He has a career quarterback rating of 82.5.

Last season with the Colts, Hoyer completed 35 of 65 passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham

While the Patriots unofficial depth chart shows Hoyer as the backup, Stidham actually beat out Hoyer in 2019 training camp, as MassLive.com noted. Hoyer was released, but he returned to New England earlier this year.

Stidham, 24, was the backup to Tom Brady last season in New England. He got in three games and completed two of four passes for 14 yards and an interception.

In a preseason game last year, Stidham threw this touchdown pass:

The Patriots also have 6-foot-7 Jake Dolegala on their practice squad. He played quarterback at Central Connecticut.