Cam Newton has COVID-19 and Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game is postponed

Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium is officially in a holding pattern after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” The NFL announced Saturday morning in a statement. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary considerations.”

The league did not identify the players, but Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive, a source confirmed Saturday morning with The Star. The NFL Network first reported the news.

New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple breaking reports Saturday morning. ESPN first reported the news.

The Patriots didn’t name Newton, but the team released a statement:

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

This marks the second COVID-19 situation to affect the NFL in the past week.

The Tennessee Titans reported an outbreak, which affected a reported 16 members of the organization, just days after playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The Vikings temporarily closed their training facility while undergoing tests before eventually reporting no postitive tests.

The NFL announced two days ago that this weekend’s Titans-Steelers matchup was rescheduled to Week 7.