Video shows Patrick Mahomes doing the tomahawk chop while riding a mechanical bull

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does the tomahawk chop while riding the mechanical bull at PBR Big Sky Bar in the Power & Light District on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

We know that Patrick Mahomes is good at golf. And basketball. And baseball. And soccer. And, of course, he is great at football.

If you’ve ever wondered how Mahomes would fare while riding a mechanical bull, well, you’ve got your answer.

This video shows Mahomes partaking in just such an activity, and Mahomes threw in a tomahawk chop for good measure. The floor appears to be from a bounce house, so even if Mahomes fell, it wouldn’t have been such a disaster.

The video was shot at PBR Big Sky in the Power & Light District early on Sunday.





Once again, the Internet proves that you never know what you’ll see.