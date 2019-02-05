Patrick Mahomes shows off sick spin move at pickup basketball game in Overland Park

No surprise here, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pretty good at hoops, too.
On Monday night, Mahomes joined in a pickup basketball game* at Life Time Fitness in Overland Park and displayed some great moves on the floor.
*When is the last time you played basketball with the NFL’s Most Valuable Player?
You’d expect that Mahomes could make a perfect full-court pass. But did you know he had a spin move in his arsenal?
Twitter user Faiz Jiwani shared this video on Twitter, which he said was shot by Twitter user kheuzil:
Chiefs fans probably thought was fun ... and a little scary, right?
