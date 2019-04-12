NFL Network analyst: Kyler Murray has potential to be better than Patrick Mahomes

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray wins the 2018 Heisman Trophy Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy, beating out Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and likely will be the first overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft.

As one would expect, there is a lot of hype surrounding Murray before the Arizona Cardinals make the first pick in the draft.

Case in point: during a discussion Thursday about Murray and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said he believes Murray has the potential to be better than the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

A graphic showed the quarterbacks to have played under Kliff Kingsbury: Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Murray and Mahomes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Bucky Brooks said: “You look at the potential of what Kyler Murray brings to the table, the arm talent, the pocket poise, the running ability, the playmaking ability as a runner and a thrower, all of those guys on the list can’t match what Kyler Murray potentially could be at the next level, and that’s saying something considering Pat Mahomes was the MVP in his first season as a starter.”

Former Bears wide receiver Curtis Conway ... agreed.

“When you look at his athletic ability, being able to run the football, I think that’s what separates Kyler Murray from the rest is his ability to run the football,” Conway said. “When you look at these guys from the pocket, they can all spin it from the pocket. Pat Mahomes reminds me a little bit of Kyler, because when they break the pocket, they can still throw it and be accurate throwing the ball down the field. They both have big arms, throwing it down the field.”

Here is the discussion:

“Those guys can’t match what Kyler Murray potentially could be at the next level. That’s saying something considering Pat Mahomes was the MVP.”



Is Kyler Murray the perfect fit for Kliff Kingsbury?



: @BuckyBrooks // Path to the Draft pic.twitter.com/bgoAclKiu1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 11, 2019

Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, saw the chatter on Twitter and, well, she didn’t agree: