After Patrick Mahomes crushes it at Topgolf, he says there is a sport he can’t master

By Pete Grathoff

January 25, 2019 08:39 AM

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued doing amazing things on the field during the Chiefs season, videos surfaced on social media that showed him thriving at baseball and basketball as a kid.

Mahomes was once a star in those sports, too, and this week he revealed the ability to hit a golf ball a long, long way.

A Twitter video shared by Mahomes showed him crushing golf balls at a Topgolf site this week in Orlando, Fla., where Mahomes will take part in the Pro Bowl.

Here is the video of Mahomes taking batting practice (as he put it):

Is there any sport that Mahomes can’t play? As a matter of fact, there is one.

The Missouri Mavericks tweeted this to Mahomes:

While Mahomes would probably unleash a wicked slapshot in hockey, he said he can’t skate:

The Mavericks had the perfect response:

