Sporting KC player extends invite to Patrick Mahomes after seeing his soccer skills

By Pete Grathoff

March 28, 2019 08:45 AM

To celebrate the news that German soccer powerhouse Bayern Münich is coming to Kansas City this summer, the Chiefs shared a video of quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing futbol.*

* Have to assume general manager Brett Veach approved that, right?

Mahomes juggled the ball about nine times and then blasted the ball into an empty net.

It wasn’t the greatest feat of soccer prowess you’ll ever see, but it seems likely Mahomes doesn’t play a lot of soccer these days.

Here is the video:

Bleacher Report poked fun at Mahomes, who is the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player. Mahomes thought he deserved a little something, you know, for the effort:

Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi, who attended Blue Valley Northwest, saw the video and extended an invitation to Mahomes:

Here’s guessing Veach would never let that happen.

By the way, if you want an autographed Mahomes Bayern jersey, here’s your chance:

