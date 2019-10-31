Frightening propositions for Chiefs at Halloween. And Royals’ pick a new manager

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attempt to get Chiefs players off the field with just a few seconds remaining in the game when there was confusion over a flag thrown in the game with Green Bay Packers Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs could be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a second straight week, and suddenly Arrowhead Stadium has become a not-so-friendly home. The A-Team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger discuss. Also, the Royals have their new manager. No surprise — it’s Mike Matheny.

