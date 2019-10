It appears that most Royals fans don’t view this news on Halloween as a treat.

The team announced Thursday morning that former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny had been hired as the team’s new skipper.

Matheny replaces Ned Yost, who retired at the end of the 2019 season.

Here is a sample of what Royals fans were saying:

No thanks. — Landis Duff (@DuffLandis) October 31, 2019

Yeah I hate the move. — ZacInKansasCity (@ZacInKansasCity) October 31, 2019

Dammit. I really didn't want Matheny, and I'm pretty open-minded. It all ended so badly in StL, and all things equal, I don't want that Cardinals stink in KC.



Grifol was the man for me. I'm sure he'll get hired by SF and go kick ass.



That said, I hope Matheny proves us wrong. — Dan Merker (@danmerker) October 31, 2019

Here is for 100+ losses, worst attendance in baseball, and bullying in the clubhouse — Mike Harrison (@MikeHarrison03) October 31, 2019

How can y’all really hire someone that the nobody in baseball likes?? — Andrew Lasater (@LasaterAndrew) October 31, 2019

Another bad call from GMDM — Greg Gantz (@Gantz9) October 31, 2019

People are just mad about the Matheny hire because he was a Cardinal. Get over it. Dude knows baseball. He's been groomed for the job. He never had a losing record managing the Cards. 591-474 overall. So I lovingly invite you all to chill. #Royals — Ethan Tucker (@EthanETucker) October 31, 2019

This is the worst I've ever felt about a DM decision — Michael Logerwell (@MJ_Log5) October 31, 2019

Is the FO trying to tank for top 3 draft picks on a yearly basis? — trexdinosaurhunter (@trexdinosaurhun) October 31, 2019

I don't think it's as much Matheny is bad as it is he's a Cardinal and we hate Cardinals.



I'm 3 hours south in red country and it's awful. I'm dreading what I'm about to hear if he brings us any success. Cards fans will be stealing credit. — Blayne Riffle (@riffbw) October 31, 2019

Mike Matheny — KC Kingdom (@KCKingdomFS) October 31, 2019

Okay look. Matheny wouldn't have been my first pick. That said, a lot of managers were much better from lessons learned of first time failures like a Yost, Cox, Torre, etc so who knows, he might be much better and ready this time. Go #Royals — Fake Rex Hudler (@p90rexHud) October 31, 2019

Seriously couldn't be a worse game manager than Ned. Neither yay or nay. — AJ (@AJTrueSon) October 31, 2019

In Dayton we trust. Hoping this pans out as well as his last manager selection. https://t.co/yPkqBJLvRF — #KCMagicNumber (@KCMagicNumber) October 31, 2019

Mike Matheny is now the Royals manager. I am not happy about this. They’ve had a lot of poor managers in the last 20 years, but this guy ruined the Cardinals clubhouse, and will ruin all the young talent the club has. — Colin (@TriceHartLane) October 31, 2019

This may set back the rebuild effort at least two years until he’s fired. — John Casebourn (@jcasebourn) October 31, 2019

A few Cardinals fans chimed in:

I predict Matheny will fearlessly lead that team to meet all of the expectations the nation has of the Kansas City Royals. — Texas Leaguers (@Texas_Leaguers) October 31, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHA — HISTORY MADE (@yadifan04) October 31, 2019

Sweet! Glad to see Matheny back! An I-70 World Series Part Two would be nice! #TimeToFly #STLCards https://t.co/jR4Tp0gO9x — Gary Adams (@shfty78) October 31, 2019

It was like Mike Matheny was handed the keys to a sports car when he took over the @Cardinals - He didn't totally wreck it but he sure didn't know how to handle it either



Good luck with the @Royals https://t.co/RJimfcGb1F pic.twitter.com/qA3cKe9tcH — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) October 31, 2019

Matheny is a good guy but not a very good manager and while he was with the Cardinals he didn't learn from his mistakes — Cardinals2377 (@Cardsfan2377) October 31, 2019

Matheny took over as manager of a franchise in 2012 that lost the best RH hitter it had ever seen and their best starting pitcher of the 2000s. He then managed the Cardinals to at least the LCS 3 straight yrs. He was frustrating, but probably gets more criticism than is deserved. — Ryan Mabe (@MabeRyanT) October 31, 2019

Hot Take:

Mike Matheny will never win a playoff game in Kansas City

He’s as bad as they come. #Royals #STLCards — Cardinals fan in NC (@kluttz_fan) October 31, 2019