Podcast: Nobody knows who starts at QB for Chiefs on Sunday. Here’s what we do know

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) calls a play during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The Kansas City Star

As a podcast host on the talknorth.com network, Stephen Strom, knows the Vikings and shares his knowledge of the Chiefs’ next opponent with Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC. Also, Andy Reid didn’t say who would start at quarterback on Sunday between Matt Moore and Patrick Mahomes, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap. But Moore met the media on Wednesday and shared his thoughts about his temporary assignment playing in place of one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Read the stories we discussed:

Who starts at quarterback this week for the Chiefs against the Vikings? Stay tuned

‘He was into it’: How Patrick Mahomes handled sitting out of Sunday’s game

‘Good with it’: Despite just playing 9 snaps in Week 8, Chiefs’ Hardman stays patient

