Just maybe the Chiefs are beginning to heal and injured players will begin to return

Injuries have taken a toll on the Chiefs this season.

They’ve played without starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their most expensive player in defensive end Frank Clark and Pro Bowlers like left tackle Eric Fisher. About one-third of their original starting lineup on both sides of the ball has missed games this season with injuries.

Mahomes (knee) put in a limited practice Thursday for the second consecutive day, according to the team’s official injury report. His status for Sunday’s game remains unclear.

But maybe, just maybe, some players will begin to return for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been a limited practice participant this week after missing the previous three games with a groin injury.

“It’s been games ago, seems like forever ago, since he’s played,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “I do recall that when he did play there were two or three (big) plays. ... We miss that. Hopefully you can get that back.”

Spagnuolo could very well get his wish given that Jones practiced fully Thursday, a day after being limited. The full-participation designation signals that Jones was able to get in team-related work.

Jones, the fourth-year lineman who led the Chiefs with 15.5 sacks last season, was making the adjustment from outside linebacker to defensive tackle before his injury. This season, he’s logged two sacks and seven quarterback hits. He also has a fumble recovery.

The other player who appears set to return this week is guard Andrew Wylie, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Chiefs finished last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers without three starting offensive linemen — Wylie, Fisher (groin) and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who was injured during the game.

“It’s the NFL,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “You would love to have a season where everyone can remain healthy. But that’s not the real world.”

Fisher, defensive ends Frank Clark (neck) and Alex Okafor (ankle), and Duvernay-Tardif did not practice.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder) returned to practice Thurday on a limited basis, while punter Dustin Colquitt (thigh) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) were limited for the second straight day.

Tight end Blake Bell (back) continues to practice fully.

