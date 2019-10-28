Chiefs
SportsBeat KC looks at what went wrong (and right) in Chiefs’ loss to the Packers
The Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-24 on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs fell behind 14-0, rallied to take a 17-14 leader behind reserve quarterback Matt Moore, but couldn’t hold off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Sam Mellinger broke down the game, the big moments and pivotal decisions on Facebook Live now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast.
Read the stories we discussed:
Andy Reid’s conservative turn cost the Chiefs their last chance against the Packers
Some troubling blocks have emerged on Chiefs’ road to potential Super Bowl
It was a loss but Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore looked impressive in first start
Chiefs rally, get solid night from Matt Moore but can’t solve Rodgers’ Packers
Chiefs grades: F stands for fumble, which was a crushing blow about Rodgers’ Pack
