How do the Kansas City Chiefs work LeSean McCoy into running back rotation?

Running back LeSean McCoy smiles as he talks about signing with the Chiefs on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex. The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs didn’t pull many surprises when cutting their roster to 53 players on Saturday. But the team made news late that evening when it came to terms with running back LeSean McCoy. Andy Reid is reunited with his former Philadelphia Eagles standout who spent the previous four years with the Buffalo Bills. How will the 31-year-old McCoy be used by the Chiefs, who have Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson on the roster? Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor stops by to talk to talk with podcast host Blair Kerkhoff about the newest Chief.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Chiefs sign LeSean McCoy to 1-year, $4 million deal, per source

Chiefs announce six practice squad signings, other transactions

Chiefs set 53-man roster, but expect more moves before Jacksonville season-opener

Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!