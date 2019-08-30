The Kansas City Chiefs preseason is over. Now roster trimming begins

Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde is stopped by Green Bay’s Chandon Sullivan during the first half Thursday. AP

The Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20 in the final preseason game on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. As expected, the starters didn’t play, but there was plenty to talk about afterwards, mostly about the roster decisions the Chiefs and other NFL teams must make to trim rosters from 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon. Chiefs beat writer Brooke Pryor and columnist Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff in a Jeep motoring down I-43 in Wisconsin breaking down the game and the decisions during this episode of SportsBeat KC.

