Royals earth rumbles with possible ownership change. And end of 4 NFL preseason games?

Royals owner David Glass (left) and manager Ned Yost talked before a game at Kauffman Stadium. The Star

The Royals could have new ownership before the end of the calendar year. John Sherman, a Kansas Citian and minority investor of the Cleveland Indians, has emerged as the successor to David Glass. What does this mean for the Royals and the prospect of a downtown stadium? Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss this next major chapter in Kansas City Royals history on today’s podcast.

