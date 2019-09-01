Chiefs sign LeSean McCoy to 1-year, $4 million deal, per source

Andy Reid praises young players after final preseason game Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

The Chiefs did more than take a peek at running back LeSean McCoy.

They signed him.

Hours after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team would evaluate the recently released running back, the team signed McCoy to a one-year, $4 million deal, per league source.

“We play a lot of common opponents and got to see him on tape, he is still a talented player and does a lot of great things in the passing game,” Veach said on a 4:30 p.m. conference call prior to the signing. “If it is official, like it has been reported, I am sure that he is a guy that we will take a peek at. We kind of have a rapport with (him).”

The deal, which comes with $3 million in guarantees and $1 million in incentives, is similar to one also offered by the Chargers, a league source told The Star. McCoy’s existing relationship with coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ front office ultimately led him to pick Kansas City.

McCoy, who was released by the Bills earlier Saturday, played for Reid in Philadelphia in Reid’s final four seasons with the Eagles. In 2011, McCoy scored a career-high 17 rushing touchdowns in Reid’s offense. He also campaigned for Veach, then the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel, to land the Buffalo general manager job in 2017.

McCoy’s addition to the Chiefs shakes up the running back depth chart. The Chiefs will now have McCoy, Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams in the running-back room, with McCoy, 31, likely to take a large percentage of the reps along with starter Damien Williams.

Last season in Buffalo, McCoy rushed for 514 yards and three touchdowns on 161 carries.