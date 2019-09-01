Chiefs announce six practice squad signings, other transactions

Andy Reid praises young players after final preseason game Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses the performance of his young players following the preseason finale in Green Bay. Reid was pleased with his quarterbacks, Kyle Shurmur and Chase Litton.

Over half of the Chiefs’ practice squad is set.

The team signed six players to the squad Sunday, including standout wide receivers Cody Thompson and Jody Fortson, who made big impressions in the Chiefs’ preseason games.

Also on the squad: tight end Nick Keizer, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, running back Marcus Marshall and quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

In making the practice squad, Shurmur appears to have won the QB3 battle over Chase Litton, last year’s practice squad quarterback.

That leaves four open spots to fill Monday.

The Chiefs also made a couple transactions, officially placing quarterback Chad Henne on injured reserve and signing guard Jeff Allen. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu was released, leaving the roster with one open spot, presumably for running back LeSean McCoy.

Wide receiver Felton Davis and defensive back Michael Hunter also reverted to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed on waivers.

