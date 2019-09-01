Chiefs announce six practice squad signings, other transactions

The Chiefs also made a couple transactions, officially placing quarterback Chad Henne on injured reserve and signing guard Jeff Allen. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu was released, leaving the roster with one open spot, presumably for running back LeSean McCoy.
Wide receiver Felton Davis and defensive back Michael Hunter also reverted to the Chiefs’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed on waivers.
